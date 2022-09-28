Just days after being a part of Team USA's Presidents Cup triumph, Sam Burns celebrated modestly at home.

"Being able to go home and just relax and just go wander around the grocery store and pick up a few things that my wife needed and no one said anything to me or anything like that was really nice," Burns said Wednesday ahead of his Sanderson Farms Championship title defense.

"I went to Chick-Fil-A yesterday by myself and sat in the dining room in Chick-Fil-A," he added. "It was great. I just love being able to go back to a small town and just kind of hang out and no one really cares that — I mean, they do. They obviously care and they support me, but they don't care that I play on the PGA Tour. They just like me because of who I am, I guess."

Three days removed from Team USA's 17.5 – 12.5 win at Quail Hollow, Burns, who played every session and posted a 0-3-2 record in his Presidents Cup debut, said the experience "still hasn't really hit me."

Full-field tee times from the Sanderson Farms Championship

In 2021, the 26-year-old Louisianna native notched his first PGA Tour victory but narrowly missed out on making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. One week after the Ryder Cup, however, Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship, propelling him to a career year, while using his Ryder Cup snub as motivation.

"I think last year that was one of my biggest goals was to make that (Ryder Cup) team," he said. "Definitely it was a bummer not to be on the team. But coming [into] this past year, I knew I really wanted to be on the Presidents Cup team, and it was good to have that experience. It was incredible.

"Now my goal is to try to be on the next Ryder Cup team."

Successfully defending his title at the CC of Jackson would be a step in the right direction toward achieving that goal.

And if the world No. 12 is a part of a U.S. Ryder Cup win next year in Italy, a celebratory Chick-Fil-A meal by himself back home will taste even better.