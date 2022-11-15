×

After winning Houston Open, Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with minor injury

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tony Finau withdrew from the RSM Classic on Tuesday just two days after winning the Houston Open for his fifth PGA Tour title.

According to Finau’s manager, the withdrawal was “precautionary maintenance relative to a minor injury.” There were no specifics given on the injury.

Finau rolled to a four-stroke victory in Houston thanks to an almost-flawless week off the tee and was set to be the highest-ranked player (No. 12) in the field at Sea Island Resort.

Last week was Finau’s third victory this year, including back-to-back triumphs at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell.

