Let's take a dive into the history books, shall we?
Most major titles. Oldest and youngest winners. Longest drive. There were certainly a lot of statistics that stood out from the past 10 years in professional golf.
And with another decade coming to an end, here’s a look at some assorted stats from 2010-19:
MEN’S MAJORS
Most wins: Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, four each
Multiple winners: McIlroy, Koepka, Jordan Spieth (3), Phil Mickelson (2), Martin Kaymer (2), Bubba Watson (2)
Youngest winner: Jordan Spieth, 21 years, 8 months (2015 Masters)
Oldest winner: Tiger Woods, 43 years, 3 months, 15 days (2019 Masters)
Best cumulative score in relation to par (single season): Jordan Spieth, 54 under
Best 18-hole score: Branden Grace, 62 (2017 Open Championship, third round)
Youngest competitor: Tianlang Guan, 14 years, 5 months, 17 days (2013 Masters)
WOMEN’S MAJORS
Most wins: Inbee Park, 6
Youngest winner: Lydia Ko, 18 years, 4 months, 20 days (2015 Evian Championship)
Oldest winner: Angela Stanford, 40 years, 11 months (2018 Evian Championship)
PGA TOUR
Most wins: Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 18 each
Most consecutive wins: Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 3 each
Most wins (single season): Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Justin Thomas, 5 each
Best cumulative score in relation to par: Matt Kuchar, 1,082 under
Best 18-hole score: Jim Furyk, 58 (2016 Travelers Championship, final round)
Best 72-hole score: Justin Thomas, 253 (2017 Sony Open)
Best 72-hole score in relation to par: Jordan Spieth, 30 under (2016 Tournament of Champions)
Largest margin of victory: Jimmy Walker, 9 shots (2015 Sony Open)
Youngest winner: Jordan Spieth, 19 years, 11 months, 18 days (2013 John Deere Classic)
Oldest winner: Davis Love III, 51 years, 4 months, 10 days (2015 Wyndham Championship)
Most top-5s: Dustin Johnson, 58
Most top-10s: Dustin Johnson, 88
Player of the Year awards: Rory McIlroy, 3
Most FedExCup titles: Rory McIlroy, 2
Players to qualify for FedExCup Playoffs every year of decade: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson
Longest drive: Dustin Johnson, 489 yards (2018 WGC-Dell Match Play, pool play, 12th hole)
Longest putt: Angel Cabrera, 103 feet (2011 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 17th hole, final round)
Most aces: Shawn Stefani and Scott Brown, five each
Most consecutive birdies: Kevin Chappell, nine (2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier)
Most birdies in 72-hole event: Jhonattan Vegas, 32 (2011 Bob Hope Classic)
Most consecutive holes without a three-putt: Freddie Jacobsen, 542
Most playoffs (single season): 2011, 18
Fewest putts in a round: Gary Woodland, Sung Kang and Blake Adams, 18 each
Fewest putts in a 72-hole event: Brian Gay, 93 (2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship)
STROKES-GAINED SUPERLATIVES
Cumulative
Off the tee: Rory McIlroy (+1.008)
Approach the green: Tiger Woods (+0.879)
Around the green: Steve Stricker (+0.431)
Putting: Greg Chalmers (+0.636)
Total: Rory McIlroy (+1.670)
Single season
Off the tee: Bubba Watson, 2012 (+1.485)
Approach the green: Tiger Woods, 2013 (+1.533)
Around the green: Kevin Na, 2014-15 (+0.660)
Putting: Jason Day, 2015-16 (+1.130)
Total: Rory McIlroy, 2018-19 (+2.551)
OFFICIAL WORLD GOLF RANKING
Most weeks at No. 1: Tiger Woods, 103 weeks
Most points earned (single season): Jordan Spieth, 598.49 (2015)
EUROPEAN TOUR
Most Race to Dubai titles: Rory McIlroy, 3
Best round: Oliver Fisher, 59 (2018 Portugal Masters, second round)
Youngest winner: Matteo Manassero, 17 years, 188 days (2010 Castello Masters)
Oldest winner: Miguel Angel Jimenez, 50 years, 133 days (2014 Spanish Open)
LPGA
Most wins: Inbee Park, 18
Youngest winner: Lydia Ko, 15 years, four months (2012 Canadian Women’s Open)
Most weeks spent at No. 1 in Rolex Rankings: Inbee Park, 106
PGA TOUR: 2010 | 2019
World No. 1: Tiger Woods | Brooks Koepka
Scoring average: Matt Kuchar, 69.606 | Rory McIlroy, 69.057
Average driving distance: 287.3 yards | 293.9
Driving distance leader: Robert Garrigus, 315.5 yards | Champ, 317.9
Total purses: $275,100,000 | $389,350,000
Money leader: Matt Kuchar, $4,910,477 | Brooks Koepka, $9,684,006
Holes-in-one: 38 | 38