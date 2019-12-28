Let's take a dive into the history books, shall we?

Most major titles. Oldest and youngest winners. Longest drive. There were certainly a lot of statistics that stood out from the past 10 years in professional golf.

And with another decade coming to an end, here’s a look at some assorted stats from 2010-19:

MEN’S MAJORS

Most wins: Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, four each

Multiple winners: McIlroy, Koepka, Jordan Spieth (3), Phil Mickelson (2), Martin Kaymer (2), Bubba Watson (2)

Youngest winner: Jordan Spieth, 21 years, 8 months (2015 Masters)

Oldest winner: Tiger Woods, 43 years, 3 months, 15 days (2019 Masters)

Best cumulative score in relation to par (single season): Jordan Spieth, 54 under

Best 18-hole score: Branden Grace, 62 (2017 Open Championship, third round)

Youngest competitor: Tianlang Guan, 14 years, 5 months, 17 days (2013 Masters)

WOMEN’S MAJORS

Most wins: Inbee Park, 6

Youngest winner: Lydia Ko, 18 years, 4 months, 20 days (2015 Evian Championship)

Oldest winner: Angela Stanford, 40 years, 11 months (2018 Evian Championship)

PGA TOUR

Most wins: Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 18 each

Most consecutive wins: Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, 3 each

Most wins (single season): Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Justin Thomas, 5 each

Best cumulative score in relation to par: Matt Kuchar, 1,082 under

Best 18-hole score: Jim Furyk, 58 (2016 Travelers Championship, final round)

Best 72-hole score: Justin Thomas, 253 (2017 Sony Open)

Best 72-hole score in relation to par: Jordan Spieth, 30 under (2016 Tournament of Champions)

Largest margin of victory: Jimmy Walker, 9 shots (2015 Sony Open)

Youngest winner: Jordan Spieth, 19 years, 11 months, 18 days (2013 John Deere Classic)

Oldest winner: Davis Love III, 51 years, 4 months, 10 days (2015 Wyndham Championship)

Most top-5s: Dustin Johnson, 58

Most top-10s: Dustin Johnson, 88

Player of the Year awards: Rory McIlroy, 3

Most FedExCup titles: Rory McIlroy, 2

Players to qualify for FedExCup Playoffs every year of decade: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson

Longest drive: Dustin Johnson, 489 yards (2018 WGC-Dell Match Play, pool play, 12th hole)

Longest putt: Angel Cabrera, 103 feet (2011 Waste Management Phoenix Open, 17th hole, final round)

Most aces: Shawn Stefani and Scott Brown, five each

Most consecutive birdies: Kevin Chappell, nine (2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier)

Most birdies in 72-hole event: Jhonattan Vegas, 32 (2011 Bob Hope Classic)

Most consecutive holes without a three-putt: Freddie Jacobsen, 542

Most playoffs (single season): 2011, 18

Fewest putts in a round: Gary Woodland, Sung Kang and Blake Adams, 18 each

Fewest putts in a 72-hole event: Brian Gay, 93 (2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship)

STROKES-GAINED SUPERLATIVES

Cumulative

Off the tee: Rory McIlroy (+1.008)

Approach the green: Tiger Woods (+0.879)

Around the green: Steve Stricker (+0.431)

Putting: Greg Chalmers (+0.636)

Total: Rory McIlroy (+1.670)

Single season

Off the tee: Bubba Watson, 2012 (+1.485)

Approach the green: Tiger Woods, 2013 (+1.533)

Around the green: Kevin Na, 2014-15 (+0.660)

Putting: Jason Day, 2015-16 (+1.130)

Total: Rory McIlroy, 2018-19 (+2.551)

OFFICIAL WORLD GOLF RANKING

Most weeks at No. 1: Tiger Woods, 103 weeks

Most points earned (single season): Jordan Spieth, 598.49 (2015)

EUROPEAN TOUR

Most Race to Dubai titles: Rory McIlroy, 3

Best round: Oliver Fisher, 59 (2018 Portugal Masters, second round)

Youngest winner: Matteo Manassero, 17 years, 188 days (2010 Castello Masters)

Oldest winner: Miguel Angel Jimenez, 50 years, 133 days (2014 Spanish Open)

LPGA

Most wins: Inbee Park, 18

Youngest winner: Lydia Ko, 15 years, four months (2012 Canadian Women’s Open)

Most weeks spent at No. 1 in Rolex Rankings: Inbee Park, 106

PGA TOUR: 2010 | 2019

World No. 1: Tiger Woods | Brooks Koepka

Scoring average: Matt Kuchar, 69.606 | Rory McIlroy, 69.057

Average driving distance: 287.3 yards | 293.9

Driving distance leader: Robert Garrigus, 315.5 yards | Champ, 317.9

Total purses: $275,100,000 | $389,350,000

Money leader: Matt Kuchar, $4,910,477 | Brooks Koepka, $9,684,006

Holes-in-one: 38 | 38