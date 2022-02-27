The Seminole Pro-Member begins Monday with some of golf's most notable names participating.

The Fried Egg social media account tweeted out the field, which includes Bryson DeChambeau, who will make his first appearance post-injury, less than four days before he begins his Arnold Palmer Invitational title defense. But there is no lack of star power joining DeChambeau at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen are all part of the field. LPGA star sisters Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda are also competing, along with LPGA Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Karrie Webb.

The Seminole Pro-Member is an 85-year-old best-ball competition with gross and net divisions. But unfortunately, it will not be broadcast on television.