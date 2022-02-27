Decorated Seminole Pro-Member field includes Bryson DeChambeau, Korda sisters

Getty Images

The Seminole Pro-Member begins Monday with some of golf's most notable names participating. 

The Fried Egg social media account tweeted out the field, which includes Bryson DeChambeau, who will make his first appearance post-injury, less than four days before he begins his Arnold Palmer Invitational title defense. But there is no lack of star power joining DeChambeau at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. 

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen are all part of the field. LPGA star sisters Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda are also competing, along with LPGA Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Karrie Webb.

The Seminole Pro-Member is an 85-year-old best-ball competition with gross and net divisions. But unfortunately, it will not be broadcast on television. 

More articles like this

Joseph Bramlett
Golf Central

Bramlett edges DJ to win Seminole Pro-Member

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Joseph Bramlett and his member partner, Andrew Biggadike, won Monday's Seminole Pro-Member.
Golf Central

Scott: From PGA Tour to Pro-Member

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Less than 24 hours after earning his 12th PGA Tour title, Adam Scott was back at work with an 8:40 a.m. tee time at the Seminole Pro-Member, an annual event that draws some of the game’s top players.