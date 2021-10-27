Decorated field announced for Greg Norman's QBE Shootout

Greg Norman's QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 10-12, will include 24 players who have accumulated 109 career PGA Tour wins and 11 LPGA victories.

Thirteen of the top 50 men's players in the world, such as co-defending champion Harris English ( No. 15), along with (19) Sam Burns, (20) Billy Horschel, (28) Kevin Na, (29) Jason Kokrak, (33) Max Homa, (35) Corey Conners, (36) Marc Leishman, (37) Lee Westwood, (40) Kevin Kisner, (41) Ryan Palmer, (49) Brian Harman and (50) Ian Poulter, headline the field.

Matt Kuchar, who won last year while teamed with English, and Harold Varner III will also be in the field, along with former major winners Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Graeme McDowell and LPGA major winner Lexi Thompson, who's making her fifth appearance at the event.

Past winners such as Brandt Snedeker, Sean O'Hair and reigning U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will be in the field. Day, Poulter and Harman have also won the event in the past. Burns, Homa, Lee and Swafford will be competing at the unofficial PGA Tour event for the first time.

“We are so excited to have the fans back as we prepare for the 33rd edition of the QBE Shootout and 21st at Tiburón Golf Club,” Norman, the tournament's host, said. “The collection of players assembled to compete is very strong and includes rising stars, major champions and PGA Tour winners who will deliver an exciting three days of team competition for our global television audience and a first-class hospitality experience for our pro-am partners."

The event will again play a scramble format during in first round, a modified alternate shot format on Day 2 and then a final-round better ball session on Sunday.

CureSearch for Children’s Cancer will continue to be the event’s primary charitable donee. The tournament has raised over $15 million for charitable causes since 1989.

Golf Channel will broadcast Friday’s first-round live from noon-4 p.m. ET. The final two rounds will also feature live coverage on both Golf Channel and NBC. Saturday’s coverage will start at 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and then it will switch to NBC from 3-5 p.m. The final round will air on Golf Channel from noon-2 p.m. and then on NBC from 2-4 p.m.