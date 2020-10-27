Defending champ the second betting favorite at Bermuda Championship

Brendon Todd with the trophy after winning the 2019 Bermuda Championship. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) -

Brendon Todd is the defending champion of this week's Bermuda Championship and the only top-50 player in the field. However, he's not the early odds-on favorite to retain his title.

Here's a look at the odds, as of Tuesday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:

11/1: Will Zalatoris

12/1: Brendon Todd

22/1: Harold Varner III

25/1: Doc Redman

28/1: Denny McCarthy

30/1: Emiliano Grillo

33/1: Charley Hoffman, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, Kristoffer Ventura

40/1: Luke List, Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk, Aaron Wise, Rasmus Hojgaard

50/1: Pat Perez, Danny Willett, Scott Piercy, Scott Stallings, Tom Lewis, Russell Knox, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka, Wesley Bryan