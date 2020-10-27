Defending champ the second betting favorite at Bermuda Championship

Brendon Todd
Brendon Todd with the trophy after winning the 2019 Bermuda Championship. 

Brendon Todd is the defending champion of this week's Bermuda Championship and the only top-50 player in the field. However, he's not the early odds-on favorite to retain his title.

Here's a look at the odds, as of Tuesday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:

11/1: Will Zalatoris

12/1: Brendon Todd

22/1: Harold Varner III

25/1: Doc Redman

28/1: Denny McCarthy

30/1: Emiliano Grillo

33/1: Charley Hoffman, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, Kristoffer Ventura

40/1: Luke List, Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk, Aaron Wise, Rasmus Hojgaard

50/1: Pat Perez, Danny Willett, Scott Piercy, Scott Stallings, Tom Lewis, Russell Knox, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka, Wesley Bryan

