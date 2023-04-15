Defending champs Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele highlight Zurich field

The 80-team field for next week’s Zurich Classic is set, and it features 15 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Six of those teams are comprised of two top-50 players, most notably world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and No. 6 Xander Schauffele, the defending champions, and No. 7 Max Homa and No. 11 Collin Morikawa.

Matt Fitzpatrick, ranked No. 16 in the world rankings, will team with his younger brother, Alex, who turned pro last summer after wrapping up an All-America career at Wake Forest.

Here are the teams featuring at least one top-5 player:

Patrick Cantlay (4)-Xander Schauffele (6)

Max Homa (7)-Collin Morikawa (11)

Sam Burns (10)-Billy Horschel (26)

Matt Fitzpatrick (16)-Alex Fitzpatrick (696)

Sungjae Im (17)-Keith Mitchell (46)

Tom Kim (19)-Si Woo Kim (40)

Kurt Kitayama (20)-Taylor Montgomery (60)

Tom Hoge (27)-Harris English (44)

Sahith Theegala (28)-Justin Suh (75)

And here is the full list of teams:

The format for the 72-hole event at TPC Louisiana is four-ball on Thursday and Saturday, and foursomes on Friday and Sunday.