Defending Honda champ Keith Mitchell doesn't want anyone taking his trophy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Keith Mitchell broke through to win his first PGA Tour title in spectacular fashion at the Honda Classic last year.

He holed a 15-foot birdie putt at the last, knowing if he missed he was headed to a playoff with Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

Of course, Mitchell allowed himself a moment to enjoy the memories when he returned on Monday, but only a moment.

“It’s been fun to see everything, but, also, it's business as well, because I don't want somebody else taking my trophy from me,” Mitchell said.

Honda Classic: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Mitchell followed up his victory last year with a T-6 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the following week and then a T-8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship two months later.

He’s looking for his first top-10 this season

“I've always felt like this was my good stretch, because I grew up on the Bermuda greens,” said Mitchell, who was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and played at the University of Georgia. “I grew up in this part of the country playing golf. So, I'm a little bit more comfortable here. Felt like I've had an OK start at the beginning of the year. Got to go to Maui for the first time, which was great, and played decent in Sea Island, where I live.

“I feel like we're trending. My game is getting better. I've had some good finishes the last couple weeks. So, I would say this is really where my year is starting to pick up.”