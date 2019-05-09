Denny McCarthy started his round at Trinity Forest Golf Club with three pars and a double bogey. It was a less-than-ideal start for him at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but what happened next was as if someone lit a fire under McCarthy and we all got to watch it burn for the rest of his round.

McCarthy went on to birdie 10 of his next 14 holes catapulting him to 8 under and into the lead. Check out this scorecard.

At the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, he shot 8 under total for the tournament and came in a tie for 42nd place. Before Thursday, his best round on the PGA Tour was a second-round 64 at the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic.