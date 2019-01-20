Adam Long notched his first PGA Tour victory in just his sixth career start Sunday at the Desert Classic, collecting more than $1.06 million in the process. Here's a breakdown of how the FedExCup points and prize money were divided up:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Adam Long 500 1,062,000 2 Adam Hadwin 245 519,200 2 Phil Mickelson 245 519,200 4 Talor Gooch 135 283,200 5 Dominic Bozzelli 110 236,000 6 Jon Rahm 100 212,400 7 J.T. Poston 88 190,275 7 Vaughn Taylor 88 190,275 9 Patrick Cantlay 75 159,300 9 Sean O'Hair 75 159,300 9 Michael Thompson 75 159,300 12 Daniel Berger 57 112,100 12 Lucas Glover 57 112,100 12 Sungjae Im 57 112,100 12 Scott Langley 57 112,100 12 Nate Lashley 57 112,100 12 Roger Sloan 57 112,100 18 Abraham Ancer 40 64,723 18 Aaron Baddeley 40 64,723 18 Sam Burns 40 64,723 18 Wyndham Clark 40 64,723 18 Russell Knox 40 64,723 18 Jason Kokrak 40 64,723 18 Peter Malnati 40 64,723 18 Steve Marino 40 64,723 18 Adam Svensson 40 64,723 18 Harold Varner III 40 64,723 28 Cameron Davis 27 39,235 28 Dylan Frittelli 27 39,235 28 Zach Johnson 27 39,235 28 Andrew Landry 27 39,235 28 Chez Reavie 27 39,235 28 José de Jesús Rodríguez 27 39,235 34 Anders Albertson 20 29,795 34 Charles Howell III 20 29,795 34 Trey Mullinax 20 29,795 34 Andrew Putnam 20 29,795 34 Justin Rose 20 29,795 34 Kevin Streelman 20 29,795 40 Cody Gribble 12 19,663 40 Roberto Castro 12 19,663 40 Alex Cejka 12 19,663 40 Julián Etulain 12 19,663 40 Kramer Hickok 12 19,663 40 Si Woo Kim 12 19,663 40 Sam Ryder 12 19,663 40 Robert Streb 12 19,663 40 Brian Stuard 12 19,663 40 Nick Taylor 12 19,663 40 Josh Teater 12 19,663 51 Tyler Duncan 7 13,885 51 C.T. Pan 7 13,885 51 J.J. Spaun 7 13,885 51 Nick Watney 7 13,885 51 Harris English 7 13,885 51 Cameron Tringale 7 13,885 57 Jonathan Byrd 5 12,921 57 Chad Collins 5 12,921 57 Joey Garber 5 12,921 57 James Hahn 5 12,921 57 Kevin Kisner 5 12,921 57 Scott Piercy 5 12,921 57 Rory Sabbatini 5 12,921 57 Brendan Steele 5 12,921 65 Carlos Ortiz 4 12,331 65 Hudson Swafford 4 12,331 67 John Catlin - 12,095 67 Adam Schenk 4 12,095 69 Jhonattan Vegas 3 11,918 70 John Huh 3 11,741 70 Curtis Luck 3 11,741 72 Ollie Schniederjans 3 11,564 73 Ryan Blaum 3 11,446