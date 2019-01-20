Desert Classic payout: Long collects more than $1.06 million

By
Getty Images

Adam Long notched his first PGA Tour victory in just his sixth career start Sunday at the Desert Classic, collecting more than $1.06 million in the process. Here's a breakdown of how the FedExCup points and prize money were divided up:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Adam Long 500 1,062,000
2 Adam Hadwin 245 519,200
2 Phil Mickelson 245 519,200
4 Talor Gooch 135 283,200
5 Dominic Bozzelli 110 236,000
6 Jon Rahm 100 212,400
7 J.T. Poston 88 190,275
7 Vaughn Taylor 88 190,275
9 Patrick Cantlay 75 159,300
9 Sean O'Hair 75 159,300
9 Michael Thompson 75 159,300
12 Daniel Berger 57 112,100
12 Lucas Glover 57 112,100
12 Sungjae Im 57 112,100
12 Scott Langley 57 112,100
12 Nate Lashley 57 112,100
12 Roger Sloan 57 112,100
18 Abraham Ancer 40 64,723
18 Aaron Baddeley 40 64,723
18 Sam Burns 40 64,723
18 Wyndham Clark 40 64,723
18 Russell Knox 40 64,723
18 Jason Kokrak 40 64,723
18 Peter Malnati 40 64,723
18 Steve Marino 40 64,723
18 Adam Svensson 40 64,723
18 Harold Varner III 40 64,723
28 Cameron Davis 27 39,235
28 Dylan Frittelli 27 39,235
28 Zach Johnson 27 39,235
28 Andrew Landry 27 39,235
28 Chez Reavie 27 39,235
28 José de Jesús Rodríguez 27 39,235
34 Anders Albertson 20 29,795
34 Charles Howell III 20 29,795
34 Trey Mullinax 20 29,795
34 Andrew Putnam 20 29,795
34 Justin Rose 20 29,795
34 Kevin Streelman 20 29,795
40 Cody Gribble 12 19,663
40 Roberto Castro 12 19,663
40 Alex Cejka 12 19,663
40 Julián Etulain 12 19,663
40 Kramer Hickok 12 19,663
40 Si Woo Kim 12 19,663
40 Sam Ryder 12 19,663
40 Robert Streb 12 19,663
40 Brian Stuard 12 19,663
40 Nick Taylor 12 19,663
40 Josh Teater 12 19,663
51 Tyler Duncan 7 13,885
51 C.T. Pan 7 13,885
51 J.J. Spaun 7 13,885
51 Nick Watney 7 13,885
51 Harris English 7 13,885
51 Cameron Tringale 7 13,885
57 Jonathan Byrd 5 12,921
57 Chad Collins 5 12,921
57 Joey Garber 5 12,921
57 James Hahn 5 12,921
57 Kevin Kisner 5 12,921
57 Scott Piercy 5 12,921
57 Rory Sabbatini 5 12,921
57 Brendan Steele 5 12,921
65 Carlos Ortiz 4 12,331
65 Hudson Swafford 4 12,331
67 John Catlin - 12,095
67 Adam Schenk 4 12,095
69 Jhonattan Vegas 3 11,918
70 John Huh 3 11,741
70 Curtis Luck 3 11,741
72 Ollie Schniederjans 3 11,564
73 Ryan Blaum 3 11,446

