Adam Long notched his first PGA Tour victory in just his sixth career start Sunday at the Desert Classic, collecting more than $1.06 million in the process. Here's a breakdown of how the FedExCup points and prize money were divided up:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Adam Long
|500
|1,062,000
|2
|Adam Hadwin
|245
|519,200
|2
|Phil Mickelson
|245
|519,200
|4
|Talor Gooch
|135
|283,200
|5
|Dominic Bozzelli
|110
|236,000
|6
|Jon Rahm
|100
|212,400
|7
|J.T. Poston
|88
|190,275
|7
|Vaughn Taylor
|88
|190,275
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|75
|159,300
|9
|Sean O'Hair
|75
|159,300
|9
|Michael Thompson
|75
|159,300
|12
|Daniel Berger
|57
|112,100
|12
|Lucas Glover
|57
|112,100
|12
|Sungjae Im
|57
|112,100
|12
|Scott Langley
|57
|112,100
|12
|Nate Lashley
|57
|112,100
|12
|Roger Sloan
|57
|112,100
|18
|Abraham Ancer
|40
|64,723
|18
|Aaron Baddeley
|40
|64,723
|18
|Sam Burns
|40
|64,723
|18
|Wyndham Clark
|40
|64,723
|18
|Russell Knox
|40
|64,723
|18
|Jason Kokrak
|40
|64,723
|18
|Peter Malnati
|40
|64,723
|18
|Steve Marino
|40
|64,723
|18
|Adam Svensson
|40
|64,723
|18
|Harold Varner III
|40
|64,723
|28
|Cameron Davis
|27
|39,235
|28
|Dylan Frittelli
|27
|39,235
|28
|Zach Johnson
|27
|39,235
|28
|Andrew Landry
|27
|39,235
|28
|Chez Reavie
|27
|39,235
|28
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|27
|39,235
|34
|Anders Albertson
|20
|29,795
|34
|Charles Howell III
|20
|29,795
|34
|Trey Mullinax
|20
|29,795
|34
|Andrew Putnam
|20
|29,795
|34
|Justin Rose
|20
|29,795
|34
|Kevin Streelman
|20
|29,795
|40
|Cody Gribble
|12
|19,663
|40
|Roberto Castro
|12
|19,663
|40
|Alex Cejka
|12
|19,663
|40
|Julián Etulain
|12
|19,663
|40
|Kramer Hickok
|12
|19,663
|40
|Si Woo Kim
|12
|19,663
|40
|Sam Ryder
|12
|19,663
|40
|Robert Streb
|12
|19,663
|40
|Brian Stuard
|12
|19,663
|40
|Nick Taylor
|12
|19,663
|40
|Josh Teater
|12
|19,663
|51
|Tyler Duncan
|7
|13,885
|51
|C.T. Pan
|7
|13,885
|51
|J.J. Spaun
|7
|13,885
|51
|Nick Watney
|7
|13,885
|51
|Harris English
|7
|13,885
|51
|Cameron Tringale
|7
|13,885
|57
|Jonathan Byrd
|5
|12,921
|57
|Chad Collins
|5
|12,921
|57
|Joey Garber
|5
|12,921
|57
|James Hahn
|5
|12,921
|57
|Kevin Kisner
|5
|12,921
|57
|Scott Piercy
|5
|12,921
|57
|Rory Sabbatini
|5
|12,921
|57
|Brendan Steele
|5
|12,921
|65
|Carlos Ortiz
|4
|12,331
|65
|Hudson Swafford
|4
|12,331
|67
|John Catlin
|-
|12,095
|67
|Adam Schenk
|4
|12,095
|69
|Jhonattan Vegas
|3
|11,918
|70
|John Huh
|3
|11,741
|70
|Curtis Luck
|3
|11,741
|72
|Ollie Schniederjans
|3
|11,564
|73
|Ryan Blaum
|3
|11,446