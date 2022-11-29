Despite another physical setback, Tiger optimistic about The Match, PNC

NASSAU, Bahamas – The medical history of Tiger Woods is an unprecedented list that includes winning a U.S. Open on a broken leg and multiple surgeries on his right leg following a horrific car crash. While his most recent set back, plantar fasciitis, isn't as gruesome as past injuries, it’s no less painful.

Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge on Monday and explained a day later that his swing was ready, but his right foot was not.

“I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can't walk,” he said. “I've had a few setbacks during the year that I still was able to somehow play through, but this one I just can't. Only time can heal this one and stay off my feet and get a lot of treatment done.”

Full-field tee times from the Hero World Challenge

Woods, who said the plantar fasciitis was a byproduct of the injuries he sustained in a 2021 car crash, still plans to play next month’s PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, and next week's The Match, a 12-hole made-for-television event that will feature Woods teamed with Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

“This will be a tough week; The [PNC] will be a very easy week. Charlie will just hit all the shots, and I'll just get the putts out of the hole, so pretty easy there. But other than that, in The Match, we're flying in carts,” he said.

Woods quickly shut down the possibility of playing this week’s event in Albany in a golf cart.

“I think [walking] is an integral part of the game at our level, and I will never take a golf cart until it's sanctioned. It's sanctioned on the Champions Tour and the PNC is part of that. As far as a regular event, no, I would never do that,” he said.