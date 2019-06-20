CROMWELL, Conn. – In a shocking upset, Paul Casey is near the top of the leaderboard at the Travelers.

Casey, who has twice been a runner-up at TPC River Highlands, was a bogey-free 6 under through 17 holes before dropping a shot at the last to open with 5-under 65, putting himself just one shot off the early pace.

“Some habits are good,” Casey flatlined, still upset he bogeyed the last. “Yeah, soon as you walk off, I mean, I'm still frustrated on that one.”

Once he got talking about the golf course, he lightened up.

“You know, it fits my eye,” said Casey, who has broken par at River Highlands in 15 of 17 rounds. “It's a golf course I play well, and it's not an easy golf course. The rounds of golf shot by guys like Jim Furyk create a false illusion. It's not that easy.”

Afternoon rains made an already-gettable course even softer. And while that’s good for scoring, it wasn’t so good for Casey, who made his weather preferences quote clear.

“I don't like the rain. That's why I live in Arizona,” he said, really leaning into it. “I can't stand this, and I get it so often, ‘Oh, you're from England. You must be used to this.’ It's like, I'm not used to it; 22 years I've lived in the States. I'm not used to rain. I can't stand it.”

Unfortunately for Casey, who said he’s excited to get right back out on the course at 7:35 a.m. ET Friday, local forecasts call for a 40-to-60 percent chance from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.