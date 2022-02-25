After disastrous four-putt from 5 feet on Day 1, Nick Taylor rebounds on Friday

Golf's hard enough, but when your flatstick goes cold, especially on one of the Tour's hardest holes, it can be detrimental to your game.

In Round 1 of the Honda Classic, Nick Taylor had 5 feet for birdie, but got snatched up in PGA National's Bear Trap on the par-3 17th. He ended up four-putting for a double bogey. Rather than salvaging his round, the two-time Tour winner finished his day at 7-over 77.

However, things went smoother on Friday. The 33-year-old Canadian was firing away with three birdies on the front nine while holing out for eagle from 121 yards on his fourth hole of the morning. He also got redemption on No. 17, dropping a 20-foot birdie putt.

But his second-round 65 still might not be enough, as he currently sits at 2 over, one stroke outside the cut line.