Despite loss, Salas (65) feels 'reborn' after Women's British Open finish

Getty Images

WOBURN, England – Lizette Salas played brilliantly Sunday trying to win her first major championship, but she left with the sting of losing the AIG Women’s British Open after a missed opportunity in the end.

With Salas playing so confidently through nearly the entire round, it didn’t seem fair she lipped out a 5-footer for birdie at the 18th hole, a chance that would have put her one shot ahead of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, who was playing behind her.

Instead, Salas watched Shibuno hole an 18-foot birdie at the last to beat her by a shot.

“Obviously, I could have finished a little better, and it stings a little bit,” Salas said. “But I've just been working so hard this entire year. I'm so proud of my team.”

Salas said that included her caddie, Patrick Smith.

Four shots down at day’s start, Salas became the player to beat with her sizzling play. When she holed a 20-foot putt at the 15th, her eighth birdie of the day, she seized a one-shot lead. 

Full-field scores from the AIG Women’s British Open

Full coverage of the AIG Women’s British Open

Even at the last, Salas confidently carved a terrific approach, leaving her that final birdie chance.

“I told myself, 'You’ve got this. You're made for this,’” Salas said. “I'm not going to lie. I was nervous. I haven't been in that position in a long time, but I gave it a good stroke. I controlled all my thoughts. It just didn't drop.

“So congrats to our winner.”

Salas didn’t blink playing alongside Rolex world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who was trying to win her third major championship this year. In fact, Salas put up a 65 to Ko’s 66.

“To pull off a 65 on a Sunday at a major like this, it's pretty awesome,” she said. “Pretty proud of myself.”

And encouraged by what she can do in the future.

“This is all great momentum going into Solheim,” she said. “This is great for my confidence. I just turned 30 a couple weeks ago, and I feel like I'm kind of reborn. I'm just happy to be in this position.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Shibuno captures hearts everywhere with enchanting Women's British win

BY Randall Mell  — 

Virtually unknown before this week, Japan's Hinako Shibuno won the hearts of Brits and beyond by capturing the Women's British Open.
Golf Central

Shibuno wins Women's British with closing birdie

BY Nick Menta  — 

With a final-round 68 and a birdie on the 72nd hole, Japan’s Hinako Shibuno won the AIG Women’s British Open on Sunday.
Golf Central

Ko looks to join legends such as Tiger, Hogan

BY Randall Mell  — 

Jin Young Ko put herself in position Saturday at the Women's British Open to make a Sunday run at joining legendary company.