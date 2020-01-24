Despite opening double, Woods (71) still within striking distance

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods salvaged a potentially disastrous day to remain in contention on a course where he has a history of making up ground.

The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion began his day with a birdie opportunity from 25 feet at the first. Four putts later he was closer to the cut than the lead and scrambling.

Watch: Tiger begins Farmers R2 with 4-putt

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods began Friday's second round of the Farmers Insurance Open with a four-putt double bogey at Torrey South.

“It’s just poa [grass]. I tried to ram it in the hole and it bounced, and hit obviously a terrible third putt, pulled it. The second putt, it's just what happens on poa. I tried to take the break out and it just bounced,” he explained.

Woods rallied with birdies at Nos. 6, 8, 9 and 10 to move to 5 under for the week. Although he bogeyed the 17th hole for a 1-under 71 he remained tied for 17th and six strokes off the lead.

Farmers Insurance Open: Full-field Scores | Full coverage

In 2007 at Torrey Pines, Woods was tied for 12th place and seven strokes off the lead after 36 holes before closing with rounds of 69-66 to win by two strokes. He managed an even more impressive rally in 1999 when he was tied for 36th after two rounds and nine strokes back.

“I shot 62-65 on the weekend [in 1999 to win by two shots],” Woods said. “If you make the cut on the number here, anything can happen on the South Course, especially the way it's playing now. It's so much more difficult and I think so much more volatile because of the fact that if you shoot a good round out here on the South, you'll move up the board.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bad memory doesn't deter Palmer from 62

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Ryan Palmer torched Torrey Pines' North Course on Friday to the tune of 10-under 62, bringing back one good and one bad memory from the famed La Jolla track.
Golf Central

Phil, Fowler, Rose among those to MC at Torrey

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the second straight week, and his schedule doesn't make it any easier to turn things around. Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are headed home, too.
Golf Central

Palmer leads Farmers; Sneds, Holmes lurk

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Ryan Palmer fired a 10-under 62 Friday on Torrey Pines' North Course to grab the 36-hole lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.