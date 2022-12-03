×

Despite playing 'horrible,' Kevin Kisner aces par-3 12th at Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth laughed as he walked by Kevin Kisner.

“Getting a beer on you, Kiz,” Spieth smiled.

“I know you will,” Kisner shot back.

Kisner made the week’s first hole in one Saturday during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at the 189-yard 12th hole. It was the only part of his day worth celebrating.

“I was putting probably the worst of my career today so I decided just to make it from 189 yards, but it was a lot easier on par-3s because you got to hit a clean golf ball,” laughed Kisner with a not-so-subtle jab at officials for not playing lift, clean and place on Day 3.

Other than the hole-in-one, Kisner had six bogeys and a double bogey-7 for a 77 and a share of last place in the 20-man field and he admitted the ace could only help his mood so much.

“Played horrible, putted awful, missed probably seven putts inside of 6 feet. Tough day when the wind's blowing and a lot of mud on the golf balls in the fairways,” said Kisner, who has two aces on the PGA Tour.

