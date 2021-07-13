Dialing it back? Bryson DeChambeau says that's the plan for Royal St. George's

Getty Images

SANDWICH, England – Tiger Woods’ victory at the 2006 Open Championship is considered the seminal links performance in the modern era.

In ’06 at Hoylake, Woods hit just one driver and won by two strokes thanks to a sublime long-iron game. It’s a style of play that defies the modern game, particularly the modern game that Bryson DeChambeau plays, but on Tuesday when asked if he would consider a similar controlled approach this week at Royal St. George’s, he seemed open to the idea.

149th Open Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

“One thousand percent, no doubt,” DeChambeau said. “I think what [Woods] showcased is an awesome ability to play it on the ground, play links on the ground, which is the way it should be played, I personally think as well, albeit I do something completely different.”

DeChambeau’s hard-swinging approach may be dialed back this week. He talked of laying up (or back) off the tee at Nos. 3, 5, 8 and 14 as well as the dangers of hitting into rough that is on the healthy side of dense.

“There's definitely still a lot of places [to lay up],” he said. “I'm not going to be hitting drivers too tight up in that little corridor.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bryson: 'Funny' if paired with Brooks at Ryder

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau said on Tuesday that he'd have no problem pairing with Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup.
News & Opinion

Live and let die? Not for Koepka, not when it comes to Bryson

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka, once again, could have quelled the fire with Bryson DeChambeau. But, once again, he stoked the flames.
Golf Central

What's behind Bryson beef? Brooks explains

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The British press asked the four-time major winner five questions Tuesday about his ongoing feud with Bryson DeChambeau.