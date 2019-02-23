DJ makes double, first blemish on scorecard in 45 holes

Up until Saturday of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson had a blemish-free scorecard since the 15th hole of the final round of the Genesis Open. Yeah, he played 45 holes without anything over a par. It was all circles, fun and games until DJ’s 10th hole on Moving Day in Mexico City.

On the par 4, Johnson missed his drive in the right rough and his wedge shot caught a tree, landing right on the tree line. After an unsuccessful attempt to punch out, hitting a tree and coming back, he hit his ball safely on the green and two putted for double bogey.

Technically, he still doesn’t have a bogey on the scorecard. But that double bogey hurt, and after that, his lead was cut to two over Rory McIlroy.