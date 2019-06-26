DJ's won so many times he can't even remember

DETROIT – Sometimes you have so many PGA Tour wins under your belt that they start to blend together.

Such was the case Wednesday for Dustin Johnson, who had a tough time keeping straight some of the 20 Tour victories he’s compiled since 2008. The issue started when Johnson was asked about how Gary Woodland might be adjusting to life as a major champion, with the two men headlining the field this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

A question about how Johnson fared in his first start after his 2016 U.S. Open title at Oakmont drew only a momentary pause and a sheepish grin.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember,” Johnson said.

After some prompting, he was reminded that his first start post-major victory went pretty well. It was at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, moved to late June because of the Rio Olympics, and Johnson shot 66-66 over the weekend to hold off Scott Piercy by a shot. The back-to-back wins highlighted a run of six straight starts in which Johnson didn’t finish worse than a tie for ninth.

“It was Akron? And I won there, awesome,” Johnson said. “I mean, that was a long time ago. And then Akron, it was before the Olympics so the schedule was all weird. That’s probably why I don’t remember.”