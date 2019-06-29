DETROIT – Even if Nate Lashley is going to run away with the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman has plenty to play for in the final round.

The former U.S. Amateur champ has faced an uphill battle since turning pro more than a year ago, and currently only has status on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. But Redman shot a 62 Monday to earn medalist honors in the qualifier, and he’s made the most of an unexpected opportunity. That includes a third-round 67 that left him in a tie for fifth at 14 under, nine shots off the lead.

“It’s been nice to see the results come together. It’s been a grind,” Redman said. “This was kind of an unexpected bonus, so just trying to make the most of it and keep the pedal down.”

Full-field scores from the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Redman’s current travel plans include a trip to Minnesota on Monday for another shot to qualify for the 3M Open. Failing that, he’ll head across the bridge from Detroit to Windsor, Ontario for a Mackenzie Tour event, where he’s currently sixth in the Order of Merit with the top five at season’s end earning Korn Ferry Tour cards for 2020.

But that could all change with a big finish at Detroit Golf Club. A top-10 result would earn him a tee time next week at the 3M, while Redman finished T-18 at the Wells Fargo Championship on a sponsor invite in his only other Tour start this year. That means he also has a chance to earn enough non-member points this week to ensure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August, where he’d have a shot at a PGA Tour card for next season.

“It’s comforting to know that I’ve definitely got a job somewhere next year,” he said. “Tomorrow is just a matter of sticking to the game plan and seeing what happens. It’ll be a fun opportunity.”