Does Nelly Korda have a good-luck charm in this All-Star?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda has a good-luck charm, and he’s a two-time All-Star and World Series champion.

Derek Lowe, the former Red Sox ace, hasn’t only been paired with Korda for the first two days at this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which Korda leads through two rounds. He also has attended a few other LPGA events in which Korda has either won or played well, most notably last year’s Meijer Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Lowe has a summer home.

“It was beautiful,” Lowe said of Korda’s record-breaking victory over Leona Maguire at Blythefield Country Club.

“We stay in contact,” he continued. “Just, again, such a joy, such a great family … great athletes. She's supportive. She's everything you would want in a No. 1 player in the world.”

Korda enjoys Lowe’s company so much that she’s made a point to request him every year at the LPGA’s season opener. Asked if he had become her good-luck charm, or if she had become his (Lowe leads the celebrity division by one point over Mark Mulder and Annika Sorenstam), Korda didn’t hesitate.

“Both,” Korda said. “I would say both, and I'm hoping he said the same thing.”

He did.

“One of the best rounds I've literally played in a long time,” Lowe said. “Perfect pairing. … I would love to play with her again, whoever wants to pair us up again tomorrow. I've love to for the third day in a row.”