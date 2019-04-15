President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Monday that he will bestow upon Tiger Woods one the United States' highest civilian honors: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods captured his fifth green jacket Sunday and his first major victory in 11 years, prompting congratulations from both Trump and his predecessor, president Barack Obama.

Woods will become just the fourth golfer to receive the award. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were honored by president George W. Bush in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Charlie Sifford was honored by Obama in 2014, prompting this tweet from Woods, now five years ago:

Woods will be the fourth sportsman to receive the award during Trump's presidency, following Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach and Alan Page.

Trump did not in his tweet specify when the ceremony will take place.