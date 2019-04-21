Trump tees it up with Lexi, Limbaugh on Easter weekend

Lexi Thompson and Rush Limbaugh played with President Trump on April 19, 2019 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.  - 

President Donald Trump has found plenty of time to play golf since taking office, and he usually has no problem finding a famous playing partner or two to join him.

Easter weekend was no different, as the White House released photos of the president on the course Friday with the LPGA's Lexi Thompson and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The threesome posed for pictures at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump has previously hosted Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Kid Rock, among others.

