President Donald Trump has found plenty of time to play golf since taking office, and he usually has no problem finding a famous playing partner or two to join him.

Easter weekend was no different, as the White House released photos of the president on the course Friday with the LPGA's Lexi Thompson and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

President Trump played golf yesterday with Rush Limbaugh and Lexi Thompson. The White House just released these photos. pic.twitter.com/oUcxt8ZptM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 20, 2019

The threesome posed for pictures at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump has previously hosted Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Kid Rock, among others.