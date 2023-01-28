Double bogey, poor front nine likely ends Jon Rahm's Farmers bid

Regardless of what the Official World Golf Ranking says, Jon Rahm has been the best player in the world for the past few months, with four victories in his past six starts and back-to-back titles to begin the new year.

However, Rahm’s bid for three straight wins likely came to an end on the front nine Saturday at Torrey Pines.

Starting the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open just two shots back of leader Sam Ryder and playing alongside Ryder in the final threesome, Rahm bogeyed his first hole before adding a costly double bogey at the par-4 fifth and going out in 3-over 39. A bogey to open his back nine then put Rahm six shots off the pace at 6 under.

Rahm’s double came after he yanked his drive well left and then badly missed the green left with his approach shot.

But that wasn’t even the worst of it.

Rahm proceeded to hit not one but two chips heavy, leaving both in the rough. His third chip wasn’t great, either, though Rahm saved himself from carding triple by sinking a 9-footer.

But as one could imagine – and see, as Rahm at one point slapped his thigh in disgust – Rahm wasn't too concerned with any silver lining.