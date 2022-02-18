DP World Tour announces two new Spanish events, beginning in April

Getty Images

The DP World Tour announced on Friday the addition of two tournaments in Spain to its 2022 schedule. The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain will take place April 21-24 at Infinitum, in Tarragona. It will be followed by the Catalunya Championship at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, in Girona, from April 28 – May 1.

The Spanish events will take the place of two previously planned tournaments on the calendar. Because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan will take place solely as a Japan Golf Tour event. It will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour in 2023.

The Volvo China Open was rescheduled to an unknown later date, it was announced by the tour last week.

Both Spanish events will have a purse of $2 million and be part of four consecutive tournaments on European soil, between the Masters and PGA Championship.

It was also announced on Friday that the rescheduled Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will be contested at Doha Golf Club, March 24-27.

