The Dubai Desert Classic is headed for a Monday finish after the DP World Tour event was delayed because of inclement weather.

Play was delayed for six hours Thursday, allowing only a handful of players to complete their opening rounds.

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy was among those who had to return to the course Friday morning to finish off his first round, playing those three holes in 4 under par (including an eagle hole-out) to post a 66, one off the early lead. Patrick Reed is also on that number.

Full-field scores from the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Second-round play was suspended because of darkness at about 5:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

McIlroy and the rest of the original early-late starters won’t begin their second rounds until Saturday, with the 36-hole cut that evening.

The third and final rounds will be completed on Sunday and Monday, respectively, as the tour ensures that one of its Rolex Series events has a 72-hole finish.

“You know I love four rounds,” McIlroy told reporters on Friday, with a smirk.