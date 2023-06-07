×

DPWT says it is 'highly unlikely' suspended players will be reinstated or play Ryder Cup

Getty Images

In a memo to players Wednesday, DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley reiterated that the joint commitment between his circuit, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund doesn’t change the short-term prospects of the LIV players who resigned their European tour membership last month.

Nine players resigned their membership May 3 because of sanctions they faced after an arbitration panel sided with the European tour: Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer, Dean Burmester and Paul Casey. Pelley said in the letter that any fines and suspensions imposed remain in effect.

In the news release Tuesday announcing the merging of the three organizations in a new, for-profit entity, the tours said that they’d work to establish a “fair and objective” process for any players who wanted to reapply for membership following the competition of the current season.

If those players wanted to rejoin the European tour this season, however, they needed to notify officials by May 1 – barring an “exceptional circumstance,” per the tour regulations. With the deadline passed, Pelley said “it would be difficult and highly unlikely” for that reinstatement scenario to arise.

Pelley used the same verbiage – “difficult and highly unlikely” – to describe the likelihood that any of those players could be reinstated and join the European Ryder Cup team later this year.

There are only two conditions for qualification – that a player is both European and a member of the tour. That, then, would require a LIV player being readmitted, and Pelley stressed that was a “difficult and highly unlikely” scenario.

That’s why Rory McIlroy, speaking Wednesday at the RBC Canadian Open, described it as a “moot point.”

“All those guys have resigned their membership,” he said. “If you’re not a member of the European tour, you can’t play the Ryder Cup. So to me, it’s a moot point.” 

Full memo below:

DP World Tour
DP World Tour

More articles like this
News & Opinion

The path back, the way forward are both murky

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

How LIV players could return to the PGA Tour and how Tour players could be compensated for never leaving lead to complicated questions.
Golf Central

Monahan: PGA Tour loyalists 'will be rewarded'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

“How that manifests itself is something I’m going to spend a lot of time working on," Monahan said Wednesday on Golf Today.
Golf Central

Rory: Can't help feeling 'like a sacrificial lamb'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy said the PGA Tour-PIF merger is a positive thing, on the whole, but he can't help feeling "like a sacrificial lamb."