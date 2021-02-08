Dustin Johnson betting favorite to win another title at Pebble Beach

After winning Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Dustin Johnson heads straight to Pebble Beach and will be the betting favorite for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Johnson is listed at +360 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook, ahead of Patrick Cantlay (+900) and Daniel Berger (+1800). The world No. 1 is on fire since missing the cut at Memorial and then withdrawing from the 3M Open last summer. In his past nine starts he has three wins, three seconds, one third and only one finish worse than T-6 (a T-11 at Kapalua).

In this event, Johnson has made 13 starts, winning twice (2009 and ’10) and posting six other top-10s. However, he won’t have his usual amateur partner. Hockey great Wayne Gretzky, the dad of Johnson’s fiancée Paulina, won’t be competing after the pro-am portion of this event was scrapped because of the pandemic.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

+360: Dustin Johnson

+900: Patrick Cantlay

+1800: Daniel Berger

+2000: Paul Casey

+2500: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

+2900: Francesco Molinari

+3400: Si Woo Kim

+4000: Max Homa, Cameron Davis, Sam Burns

+5000: Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Streelman, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Norlander, Cameron Tringale

