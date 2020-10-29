Dustin Johnson has committed to play in December at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year.

It will mark the world No. 1’s first appearance at Mayakoba, which has also secured commitments from Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland, among others. Brendon Todd is the defending champion of the event scheduled for Dec. 3-6 at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Johnson hasn’t played since the U.S. Open, where he recorded his fifth consecutive top-6 finish. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13, costing him two scheduled starts at the CJ Cup and the Zozo Championship. He is expected to return next week at the Houston Open, the final event before the Masters.

That’ll give the reigning FedExCup champion three starts in a four-week span to close out the year.