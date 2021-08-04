Dustin Johnson doesn't regret not playing in this year's Olympics, but considering '24

Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dustin Johnson has declined invitations to participate in the past two Olympics – but that might not be the case again in 2024 if he qualifies for the U.S. team.

Johnson, the world No. 2, said that he would strongly consider participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I think so,” he said. “I think so.”

Johnson didn’t play in Rio in 2016 after he and others cited concerns about the Zika virus. He also said that he wouldn’t play for Team USA in 2020, either, saying that he preferred to focus on trying to win the PGA Tour’s FedExCup. Even though the Olympics were postponed a year and Johnson took the season-long FedExCup title last fall, he announced in March that he wouldn’t go to Tokyo this time because of the international travel during a busy part of the schedule.

Full-field tee times from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

“I think just with everything that was going on, it was just something that I wasn’t too keen on,” he said Wednesday ahead of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Johnson said that he watched some of the coverage of last week’s Olympics and that he enjoys representing the U.S. in international competitions.

“I don’t really regret not going,” he said. “Just this year, it just wasn’t something that I thought was going to be beneficial for me at that point in time. But, you know, not saying that going forward I wouldn’t play the Olympics.”

Johnson will be 40 years old when the Olympics are next played. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

With bro/caddie home (COVID), DJ (70) plays on

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Dustin Johnson shot 1-under 70 Thursday at the 3M Open without his brother, Austin, on the bag because of a positive COVID-19 result.
Golf Central

DJ hoping 3M is – once again – a jump-start

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Dustin Johnson is back at the 3M Open – and back, in a sense, where the best golf of his life began.
Golf Central

Koepka, DJ tumble out of Open contention

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

After big second rounds, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson uncharacteristically fall out of contention after sub-par third rounds.