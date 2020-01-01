As he prepares to begin his 13th season on the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson sits at 20 career wins.

With 261 starts to his credit, Johnson has won less than 8 percent of the tournaments he’s played on Tour. Adding in starts from other tours, Johnson has won 21 times in 283 professional starts, or about 7.4 percent of the time.

Compared to most pros, that’s pretty good.

“It’s so difficult to win out here,” Johnson said Wednesday during his press conference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he makes his season debut after missing the entire fall recovering left-knee surgery. “The guys out here, they’re so good. You know, any week anybody in the field can win the tournament if they play really good. You never take it for granted because you don’t win that much if you think about the amount of times you play, so winning’s still special and it’s always going to be special for me.”

However, considering his talent level, Johnson believes he should have more wins by now, especially in the majors. Johnson’s 2016 U.S. Open victory remains his lone major triumph.

“Surprised? No. … But should I have won more? I think so,” Johnson said.

How much more? “Probably about double,” he estimated.

Johnson has won at least once in all 12 seasons he’s played on Tour. After winning four times in 2016-17 and three more in 2017-18, Johnson won just once last season. He did finish second twice, running his career runner-up total on Tour to 13. He also has amassed 96 top-10s on Tour and finished second or third 24 times worldwide.

While Johnson, 35, thinks he should have 40-plus victories at this point, he also reckons he has “a few good years left in me.”

“I know what I’m capable of and I know what it takes to win out here,” he said, “so for me a successful year would be obviously winning three or four times and competing in all the majors, putting myself in positions to win golf tournaments every week.”