Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas co-favorites to win CJ Cup at Summit Club

The stars have made their way to Las Vegas for the second part of the PGA Tour’s fortnight in Sin City.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are the current co-favorites to win this week’s CJ Cup at the Summit Club, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Johnson and Thomas, competing for the first time since last month’s Ryder Cup, are listed at +1100 odds, just ahead of their Team USA teammate Xander Schauffele, who is +1200. In all, nine U.S. Ryder Cuppers from this year’s victorious squad are playing, including Collin Morikawa (+1600) and Jordan Spieth (+2000).

Also, eight European Ryder Cuppers are playing, led by Rory McIlroy (+1800).

The Summit Club is making its hosting debut.

Here are the notable odds for this week’s CJ Cup:

+1100: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

+1200: Xander Schauffele

+1600: Collin Morikawa

+1800: Rory McIlroy

+2000: Jordan Spieth

+2500: Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns

+2800: Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

+3000: Cam Smith, Scottie Scheffler

+3300: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama, Abe Ancer

+4000: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Harris English, Shane Lowry

+5000: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

