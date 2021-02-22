Dustin Johnson leads WGC field into Concession as betting favorite

The world No. 1 is the betting favorite for yet another week as the PGA Tour heads to Florida for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Dustin Johnson is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +600 odds to win the year’s first WGC event, which was relocated from Mexico City, where Patrick Reed won a year ago, because of the pandemic. Johnson is coming off a T-8 finish at the Genesis Invitational, though he closed in 72 at Riviera. In his last 11 worldwide starts, however, Johnson has won three times and not finished worse than T-12.

No player in the field has any professional experience on the Tom Fazio design, though Bryson DeChambeau won the 2015 NCAA individual title at Concession. Jon Rahm, who is listed at +900 odds, also played that NCAA Championship, tying for 22nd, as did Xander Schauffele (+1400), who shared 45th. Scottie Scheffler (+4000) is the only other player with +4000 odds or better to play in that NCAAs. He tied for 33rd.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week’s WGC-Workday Championship:

+600: Dustin Johnson

+900: Jon Rahm

+1400: Xander Schauffele

+1600: Rory McIlroy

+1800: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau

+2000: Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

+2200: Viktor Hovland

+2500: Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger

+2800: Webb Simpson

+3000: Patrick Reed

+3300: Sungjae Im

+4000: Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann

