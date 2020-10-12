Dustin Johnson listed as CJ Cup betting favorite over Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

With seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking converging on Shadow Creek for this week’s CJ Cup, it’s the world’s top-ranked player who headlines the loaded the field as the betting favorite.

Dustin Johnson, making his first start since the U.S. Open, is listed at +900 odds to capture the title Sunday in Las Vegas, according to oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook. Johnson tied for sixth at Winged Foot, his fifth straight top-6 finish on the PGA Tour, a stretch that also saw him bring home the FedExCup title.

Nos. 2-4 in the world rankings are Nos. 2-4, respectively, on the odds board. Jon Rahm is +1000, Justin Thomas is +1100 and Rory McIlroy is +1200. Brooks Koepka, competing for the first time since the Wyndham Championship in August, is listed at +2500. Thomas (2017, ’19) and Koepka (2018) are the only two past winners of the CJ Cup, now in its fourth year. The event was moved from Jeju Island, South Korea, for this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at some of the notable odds for the second of two straight Tour events in Las Vegas:

+900: Dustin Johnson

+1000: Jon Rahm

+1100: Justin Thomas

+1200: Rory McIlroy

+1300: Xander Schauffele

+2000: Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff

+2200: Tyrrell Hatton

+2500: Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa

+2800: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger

+3000: Tommy Fleetwood

+3300: Viktor Hovland

+4000: Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler

+5000: Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer