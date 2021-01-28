Dustin Johnson, Sei Young Kim, Bernhard Langer named GWAA Players of the Year

Dustin Johnson, Sei Young Kim and Bernhard Langer were voted 2020 players of the year on their respective tours by the Golf Writers Association of America.

Johnson earned the honor on the PGA Tour thanks to his four tour wins in 2020, including the Masters Tournament. The world No. 1 earned 93.6% of the GWAA vote.

“It’s a great honor to again be voted as the Golf Writers Association Player of the Year,’’ said Johnson, who also won the award in 2016. “I appreciate my many friends in the media and their recognition of my performance. This means a lot to me.”

Kim earned her first GWAA POY award, earning 69% of the vote. The South Korean, who was also the LPGA Tour’s points-based Player of the Year, won her first major last year at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She followed that with a victory at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

“I am very pleased and honored to receive such an important award,” Kim said. “It is an amazing feeling to get recognized for my efforts and dedication.”

Langer won the award on the PGA Tour Champions for a sixth time

The 63-year-old had one win and 12 top-10 finishes in 15 starts. He also led the money list to edge Ernie Els for the writers’ POY honor. Langer got 41% of the vote to 35.6% for Els.

“It is a great honor and wonderful recognition to have been named the GWAA Senior Player of the Year 2020,’’ Langer said. “When experts of the trade/game, like the Golf Writers, vote for you, it means so much more and I am thrilled to receive this special reward again.”