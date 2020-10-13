Dustin Johnson withdraws from CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said the world No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion experienced symptoms and alerted Tour officials. A positive test led to his withdrawal from the event at Shadow Creek.

“Obviously I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a release. “I was really looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Johnson hasn’t played since the U.S. Open three weeks ago. He had been on a tear of late, finishing no worse than sixth in his past five starts, including two majors.

This was expected to be the first of at least two starts for Johnson in the run-up to the Masters. He had committed to play the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, where he is a member, but now will be subject to 10 days of self-isolation per Tour protocols. Johnson has also signed up for the Houston Open, scheduled for Nov. 5-8, a week ahead of the Masters.

Tony Finau also withdrew from the CJ Cup on Tuesday, after he tested positive for the virus ahead of last week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.