Dustin Johnson’s season debut ended before it began Thursday at the Saudi International, where he withdrew hours before the opening round because of a back injury.

The winner in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and 2021, Johnson pulled out of the event after “tweaking his back,” according to a brief statement released by Asian Tour officials. The Saudi International is sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the same organization that bankrolls the LIV Golf League.

Johnson, 38, reportedly aggravated the back injury during a practice round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, leading him to also skip the Wednesday pro-am.

The former world No. 1 was the dominant force on LIV last year, racking up $36 million in prize money and bonuses.

After the Saudi withdrawal, Johnson is next scheduled to compete at the 2023 LIV opener, Feb. 24-26, at Mayakoba in Mexico.