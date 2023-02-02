×

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Saudi event after tweaking back

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson’s season debut ended before it began Thursday at the Saudi International, where he withdrew hours before the opening round because of a back injury.

The winner in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and 2021, Johnson pulled out of the event after “tweaking his back,” according to a brief statement released by Asian Tour officials. The Saudi International is sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the same organization that bankrolls the LIV Golf League.

Full-field scores from the PIF Saudi International

Johnson, 38, reportedly aggravated the back injury during a practice round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, leading him to also skip the Wednesday pro-am.

The former world No. 1 was the dominant force on LIV last year, racking up $36 million in prize money and bonuses.

After the Saudi withdrawal, Johnson is next scheduled to compete at the 2023 LIV opener, Feb. 24-26, at Mayakoba in Mexico.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Ancer takes early Saudi lead; ROY Young 2 back

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Abraham Ancer shook off a bit more early-season rust Thursday at the Saudi International.
Golf Central

Young, 3 other PGA Tour pros in Saudi Int'l field

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Cameron Young and three other PGA Tour players are slated to play in next month’s PIF Saudi International, according to the official tournament field list.
Golf Central

Tour confirms a 'few' releases for Saudi Intn'l

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

A Tour official confirmed that a “few” Tour members were granted conflicting-event and media releases for the Saudi International.