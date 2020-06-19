Dustin Johnson's world ranking top-5 streak on the line this weekend at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Depending on several scenarios, Monday’s world ranking could be the first since June 2016 that doesn’t include Dustin Johnson among the top 5.

Luckily for the fifth-ranked player, his game seems to be coming around at just the right time following a second-round 66 that moved him into a tie for seventh place at the RBC Heritage. He explained after his round that it’s no coincidence that he’s playing well following a health setback last week.

Johnson said he was slowed by a knee injury prior to last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, and missed the cut.

“I didn't get to prepare like I wanted to. I almost even went home on Tuesday, but I felt better on Wednesday. So, I did get Wednesday in, but I didn't feel like I was prepared properly for it,” Johnson said.

The injury hasn’t been an issue this week and a finish inside the top 10 at Harbour Town would likely be enough to keep him inside the top 5 in the world, although Webb Simpson, who is currently ranked ninth and alone in the lead, could overtake Johnson with a victory.