Dustin Johnson's world ranking top-5 streak on the line this weekend at RBC Heritage

Getty Images

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Depending on several scenarios, Monday’s world ranking could be the first since June 2016 that doesn’t include Dustin Johnson among the top 5.

Luckily for the fifth-ranked player, his game seems to be coming around at just the right time following a second-round 66 that moved him into a tie for seventh place at the RBC Heritage. He explained after his round that it’s no coincidence that he’s playing well following a health setback last week.

RBC Heritage: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Johnson said he was slowed by a knee injury prior to last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, and missed the cut.

“I didn't get to prepare like I wanted to. I almost even went home on Tuesday, but I felt better on Wednesday. So, I did get Wednesday in, but I didn't feel like I was prepared properly for it,” Johnson said.

The injury hasn’t been an issue this week and a finish inside the top 10 at Harbour Town would likely be enough to keep him inside the top 5 in the world, although Webb Simpson, who is currently ranked ninth and alone in the lead, could overtake Johnson with a victory.

More articles like this
Golf Central

DJ feels responsible to set a corona-golf example

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

“Everyone is going to be watching what we're doing, so it's very important for us to do it all correctly," Dustin Johnson said ahead of Sunday's skins game.
Golf TV Insider

TV Programming: TaylorMade Driving Relief for Covid19

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy & Dustin Johnson will tee it up against Rickie Fowler & Matt Wolff on a 2 on 2 skins GOLF charity match to benefit "Covid-19 Relief Efforts". Watch live on NBC, Sunday May 17th at 2PM ET.
Grill Room

Watch: DJ bombs one 311 yards left-handed

BY Samantha Marks  — 

If the last two days are any indication, it looks like Dustin Johnson might be the new left-handed big man in town. 