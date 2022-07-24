×

Ecstatic Richie Ramsay wins fourth DP World Tour title at Cazoo Classic

Getty Images

SOUTHPORT, England – Richie Ramsay of Scotland claimed his fourth DP World Tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot on Sunday.

The No. 329-ranked Ramsay punched the air and roared with delight after holing a par putt from 10 feet at the last hole at Hillside near Liverpool, northwest England.

He shot 3-under 69 and finished on 14-under 274 overall, earning his first title since the Trophee Hassan II in March 2015.


Full-field scores from the Cazoo Classic

Englishman Paul Waring, who led after the first two rounds, shot 70 and was alone in second place. Five players were tied for third place another shot back: Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult (67) and Robin Petersson (68), Dutch player Daan Huizing (69), Scotland’s Grant Forrest (70) and France’s Julien Guerrier (72).

Guerrier led by one shot heading into the final round as he sought his first professional win.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Ramsay, Drysdale, Fox qualify for The Open

BY Will Gray  — 

Richie Ramsay, David Drysdale and Ryan Fox all earned spots in The Open thanks to high finishes at this week's DDF Irish Open.

Ramsay makes ace in Germany, wins BMW

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Richie Ramsay aced the 16th hole at the BMW International Open and won a new car.
News & Opinion

Ramsay wins in Morocco for third European Tour title

BY Associated Press  — 

Richie Ramsay of Scotland shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to win the Trophee Hassan II by one shot ahead of Frenchman Romain Wattel and claim his third European Tour title.