Eddie Pepperell is good at many things.
He's a world-class golfer, one of the top 50 players in the world. He's also an amazing Twitter follow. And now, after a bet with playing-partner Martin Kaymer, you can add Cupid to his list of talents.
Pepperell and Kaymer had a bet during the second round of the Portugal Masters, that if Pepperell bested Kaymer he would have to apply the former world No. 1 for the 'First Dates' celebrity TV show.
Lo and behold, Pepperell fired a 5-under 66 (that put him one off the lead) to Kaymer's 1-under 70. Time to do a little matchmaking.
They say you don't find love, love finds you. But don't tell that to Pepperell. He's out there working overtime to try and find Kaymer a date.
Valentine's Day isn't for another 3 months, but Pepperell doesn't have time to wait. Anyway, here's to hoping Kaymer finds his true soulmate, that special someone and exactly who he's looking for.