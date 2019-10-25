Eddie Pepperell is good at many things.

He's a world-class golfer, one of the top 50 players in the world. He's also an amazing Twitter follow. And now, after a bet with playing-partner Martin Kaymer, you can add Cupid to his list of talents.

Pepperell and Kaymer had a bet during the second round of the Portugal Masters, that if Pepperell bested Kaymer he would have to apply the former world No. 1 for the 'First Dates' celebrity TV show.

Pepperell hopes to win bet to send Kaymer on 'First Dates' TV show

Lo and behold, Pepperell fired a 5-under 66 (that put him one off the lead) to Kaymer's 1-under 70. Time to do a little matchmaking.

Pepperell wins bet, calls 'First Dates' for Kaymer

They say you don't find love, love finds you. But don't tell that to Pepperell. He's out there working overtime to try and find Kaymer a date.

Valentine's Day isn't for another 3 months, but Pepperell doesn't have time to wait. Anyway, here's to hoping Kaymer finds his true soulmate, that special someone and exactly who he's looking for.