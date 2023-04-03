Eight countries, 32 players qualify for return of Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown

The qualifying teams and players for the return of the LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown were announced on Monday.

Eight countries, represented by 32 players, will compete May 4-7 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. Players have until April 7 to commit to the event (seedings will not change).

The format of the event is such:

Two groups with four teams in each group

Each team will play the others within the group over three days of fourballs (better ball)

The top 2 point earners from each group will advance to Sunday

The semifinals will consist of two singles matches and one foursomes (alternate shot) match

The two semifinal winning teams will compete in the same format in the finals, with a consolation match

Here are the eight teams and the respective players who have qualified. Qualification was based on aggregate number of Rolex Ranking points as of April 3. The International Crown was most recently contested in 2018, won by South Korea. The U.S. won in 2016 and Spain in 2014.

1. U.S. (34 points) Nelly Korda (2) Lexi Thompson (6) Lilia Vu (12) Danielle Kang (14)

2. Republic of Korea (44 points) Jin Young Ko (3) Hyo Joo Kim (9) In Gee Chun (11) Min Ji Park (21)

3. Japan (86 points) Nasa Hataoka (13) Ayaka Furue (19) Miyu Yamashita (24) Yuka Saso (30)

4. Sweden (111 points) Linn Grant (22) Maja Stark (27) Madelene Sagstrom (28) Anna Nordqvist (34)

5. England (174 points) Georgia Hall (10) Charley Hull (16) Jodi Ewart Shadoff (45) Bronte Law (103)

6. Thailand (213 points) Atthaya Thitikul (4) Patty Tavatanakit (57) Moriya Jutanugarn (71) Ariya Jutanugarn (81)

7. Australia (309 points) Minjee Lee (5) Hannah Green (23) Steph Kyriacou (107) Sarah Kemp (174)