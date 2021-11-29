Eight-round Q-Series to determine 2022 LPGA cards begins this week

It all comes down to this week for 2022 LPGA hopefuls. Actually, it all starts this week for 110 players.

This is the first of the two-week LPGA Q-Series, the final stage of LPGA qualifying school. The field will compete on two courses over 72, Thursday-Sunday in Mobile, Alabama.

Following a cut to the low 70 players and ties, those scores will then carry over to Week 2 and another 72 holes on two courses in Dothan, Alabama, Dec. 9-12.

Players finishing inside the top 45 and ties following the conclusion of the cumulative eight rounds will receive LPGA membership next season. All players finishing outside the top 20 and ties will receive Symetra Tour status for the upcoming year.

There is also a $150,000 purse with $15,000 going to the medalist.

Here’s a look at who is eligible for the final stage, per LPGA rules:

2021 LPGA Tour members ranked Nos. 101-150, including those tied for 150th place on the LPGA Points List, at the conclusion of the 2021 Pelican Women’s Championship

2021 Symetra Tour members ranked Nos. 11-35, including those tied for 35th place, on the season-ending Symetra Tour money list

Players ranked Nos. 1-5, including those tied for fifth, on the LET Order of Merit at the conclusion of the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana

Players ranked within the top 75 on the Rolex Rankings as of the entry deadline for Stage II (August 9, 2021)

Qualifiers from Stage II

This week’s venues are the Crossings Course (par 72, 6,664 yards) and Falls Course (par 71, 6,643 yards) at Magnolia Grove. Those who advance to the final 72 holes will compete on the Highland and Marshwood courses at Highland Oaks.

Here's a look at the full field this week: