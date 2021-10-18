Eighty players determined for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National

The field for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been finalized.
Eighty junior boys and girls, ages 7-15 from 30 different U.S. states, will compete at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.
That number includes six returners from this past April’s national finals: Lisa Copeland (2017 national finalist), of Naperville, Ill.; Brayden Dock (2021 national finalist), of Queensbury, N.Y.; Michael Jorski (2018 national finalist), of Clarendon Hills, Ill.; Athena Singh (2021 national finalist), of Morehead, Ky.; Asterisk Talley (2018 national finalist), of Chowchilla, Calif.; Champa Visetsin (2021 national finalist), of Sudbury, Mass.
The field also features:
• The LaTorre brothers from Nassau, N. Y. Mason LaTorre and Tanner LaTorre took first place in the boys 7-9 and boys 12-13 divisions, respectively, at TPC River Highlands. “It’s pretty cool we’re both going to Augusta National,” Tanner LaTorre said. “And we’ll be walking on the greens there. That’s so special, like sacred ground.”
• Kaylie Bae of Happy Valley, Ore., who picked up the game just 18 months ago and then won the girls 7-9 division at Pebble Beach Golf Links by a 20-point margin.
• Katelyn Burks of Paoli, Pa., took first place at Oak Hill Country Club after celebrating her eighth birthday. Her older sister, Jillian, competed at Augusta National in this past year’s national finals.
Regional qualifying was recently completed at 10 sites across the country with the top finishers in each age/gender divisions from each site advancing to the national finals, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.
Here is the complete field:
GIRLS 7-9
Kaylie Bae
Katelyn Burks
Eloise Fetzer
Calista Han
Lyla Hawker
Jessica Hoerr
Autumn Solesbee
Barklee Turner
Lauren Wolthuizen
Kaylee Wu
GIRLS 10-11
Kylie Chung
Jordin Christine de Graaf
Kylie Fisher
Liliana Graham
Maya Kueling
Amber Lee
Natalia Martin
Emma Kate Rice
Willow Ruel
Juno Taino
GIRLS 12-13
Delaney Anderson
Lisa Copeland
Ella Igtanloc
Jenna Kim
Abigail Labrador
Angelina Pacheco
Emerson Roychoudhury
Athena Singh
Asterisk Talley
Champa Visetsin
GIRLS 14-15
Sophia Capua
Mia Hammond
Martha Kuwahara
Krysta Loftin
Mary Miller
Angela Nip
Chloe Singpraseuth
Anna Swan
Ella Walsh
Abigail Zhu
BOYS 7-9
Niko Ameredes
Hayden Klein
Hudson Knapp
Mason LaTorre
Carter Macy
Zane Madison
Cole Murphy
Lincoln Trasamar
Matthew White
Bryan Xie
BOYS 10-11
Jace Benson
Axel Brandes
Jeremy Castellanos
Bentley Coon
Ledius Felipe
Judd Nikkel
Lincoln Rubis
Leo Saito
Landon Tudor
Hagen Williams
BOYS 12-13
Paul Ancona
Anthony Chen
Hamilton Coleman
Owen Greenough
Michael Jorski
Tanner LaTorre
Jason Park
Jacob Thompson
Carson Treadwell
Keita Yobiko
BOYS 14-15
Trace Carter
Lucky Cruz
Michael DePalma Jr.
Brayden Dock
Jaden Dumdumaya
Cody Guetzke
Matai Naqica
Jay Nergard
Bailey Sutter
William Redden