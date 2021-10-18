Eighty players determined for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National

The field for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been finalized.

Eighty junior boys and girls, ages 7-15 from 30 different U.S. states, will compete at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.

That number includes six returners from this past April’s national finals: Lisa Copeland (2017 national finalist), of Naperville, Ill.; Brayden Dock (2021 national finalist), of Queensbury, N.Y.; Michael Jorski (2018 national finalist), of Clarendon Hills, Ill.; Athena Singh (2021 national finalist), of Morehead, Ky.; Asterisk Talley (2018 national finalist), of Chowchilla, Calif.; Champa Visetsin (2021 national finalist), of Sudbury, Mass.

The field also features:

• The LaTorre brothers from Nassau, N. Y. Mason LaTorre and Tanner LaTorre took first place in the boys 7-9 and boys 12-13 divisions, respectively, at TPC River Highlands. “It’s pretty cool we’re both going to Augusta National,” Tanner LaTorre said. “And we’ll be walking on the greens there. That’s so special, like sacred ground.”

• Kaylie Bae of Happy Valley, Ore., who picked up the game just 18 months ago and then won the girls 7-9 division at Pebble Beach Golf Links by a 20-point margin.

• Katelyn Burks of Paoli, Pa., took first place at Oak Hill Country Club after celebrating her eighth birthday. Her older sister, Jillian, competed at Augusta National in this past year’s national finals.

Regional qualifying was recently completed at 10 sites across the country with the top finishers in each age/gender divisions from each site advancing to the national finals, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.

Here is the complete field:

GIRLS 7-9

Kaylie Bae

Katelyn Burks

Eloise Fetzer

Calista Han

Lyla Hawker

Jessica Hoerr

Autumn Solesbee

Barklee Turner

Lauren Wolthuizen

Kaylee Wu

GIRLS 10-11

Kylie Chung

Jordin Christine de Graaf

Kylie Fisher

Liliana Graham

Maya Kueling

Amber Lee

Natalia Martin

Emma Kate Rice

Willow Ruel

Juno Taino

GIRLS 12-13

Delaney Anderson

Lisa Copeland

Ella Igtanloc

Jenna Kim

Abigail Labrador

Angelina Pacheco

Emerson Roychoudhury

Athena Singh

Asterisk Talley

Champa Visetsin

GIRLS 14-15

Sophia Capua

Mia Hammond

Martha Kuwahara

Krysta Loftin

Mary Miller

Angela Nip

Chloe Singpraseuth

Anna Swan

Ella Walsh

Abigail Zhu

BOYS 7-9

Niko Ameredes

Hayden Klein

Hudson Knapp

Mason LaTorre

Carter Macy

Zane Madison

Cole Murphy

Lincoln Trasamar

Matthew White

Bryan Xie

BOYS 10-11

Jace Benson

Axel Brandes

Jeremy Castellanos

Bentley Coon

Ledius Felipe

Judd Nikkel

Lincoln Rubis

Leo Saito

Landon Tudor

Hagen Williams

BOYS 12-13

Paul Ancona

Anthony Chen

Hamilton Coleman

Owen Greenough

Michael Jorski

Tanner LaTorre

Jason Park

Jacob Thompson

Carson Treadwell

Keita Yobiko

BOYS 14-15

Trace Carter

Lucky Cruz

Michael DePalma Jr.

Brayden Dock

Jaden Dumdumaya

Cody Guetzke

Matai Naqica

Jay Nergard

Bailey Sutter

William Redden