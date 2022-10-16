×

Emiliano Grillo when asked about Narashino Country Club: 'I don't like it'

If you’ve ever shot a 64 and immediately talked about how you don’t like the golf course, you’ve got something in common with Emiliano Grillo.

Grillo’s 4th-place finish at the Zozo Championship would lead one to believe that the Argentinean would have a certain affinity for Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, but that’s not the case.

 BY Golf Channel Digital 

Here’s what the 30-year-old had to say after the final round when asked whether the golf course suits his game.  

“Not really. I don't like it, to be honest,” Grillo said. “But yeah, it's a tournament you have to play. It's a lot of points and not so many players, so obviously I feel like I want to keep playing it here. I don't know if that's going to be the case, but it's been a great week.”

Grillo’s 64 came on the heels of a third-round 5-under 65, resulting in an 11 under par weekend for the world No. 87.

May we all have as much success on golf courses we don’t like as Grillo did this weekend in Japan.

