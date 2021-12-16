Emma Talley seeking financial help after devastating tornado in Kentucky hometown

Emma Talley is geared so much toward charity that she once flew to Puerto Rico to join PGA Tour players and help raise money for hurricane relief efforts despite not having any connection to the Puerto Rico Open.

Her latest effort has hit way too close to home.

Talley, a former U.S. Women’s Amateur and NCAA champion at Alabama, shared a GoFundMe link for tornado relief efforts in her native Kentucky. She posted a vivid image Monday on Instagram of the destruction in Princeton, the small town where she was raised.

“It got beat up by the tornado a few days ago. My mom says it is way worse than the pictures,” Talley wrote. “So many of our friends lost EVERYTHING. My parents have been going through rubble of friends homes to try and find sentimental items.”

Talley, who finished 70th on the LPGA Tour money list and reached the CME Group Tour Championship this year, is getting plenty of support from her peers. Justin Thomas grew up in Louisville and played junior golf with Talley, who at 27 is one year younger.

“Every cent/dollar helps,” Thomas wrote in sharing he link.