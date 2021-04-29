Emotional qualifier birdies first-ever hole on PGA Tour at Valspar Championship

Getty Images

Michael Visacki qualified for his first PGA Tour event at this week's Valspar Championship. It was an emotional moment for the 27-year-old as he informed his parents of his professional breakthrough. You can read more about his journey as chronicled by Brentley Romine.

Thursday, just past 9 a.m. ET, Visakcki teed off on the par-5 first on the Copperhead Course. His Tour debut started with a perfect, 334-yard drive, a second shot into a greenside bunker, and an up and down for a birdie.

Visaki bogeyed his next three holes, but making birdie on your first hole in your first PGA Tour round is a forever memory.

Here's a look at his introduction on the first tee and his booming first shot.