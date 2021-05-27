Erik van Rooyen apologizes for outburst, broken tee marker at PGA Championship

Erik van Rooyen issued an apology on Twitter for his tantrum at last week's PGA Championship. After hitting his tee shot into the water at the par-3 17th in Round 2, the 31-year-old South African twice smashed a tee box marker, also sending it into the water.

“Hey everyone, I’ve been quiet on here whilst I’ve done some reflecting,” van Rooyen said in a statement. “My actions at the PGA Championship were unacceptable. I would like to apologise to my team, my sponsors, the PGA of America and the fans for letting you and myself down. It was totally out of character for me, and it should not have happened. I will learn from this and do better.”

Van Rooyen shot 72-81 to miss the cut at the Ocean Course.