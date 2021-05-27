Erik van Rooyen apologizes for outburst, broken tee marker at PGA Championship

Getty Images

Erik van Rooyen issued an apology on Twitter for his tantrum at last week's PGA Championship. After hitting his tee shot into the water at the par-3 17th in Round 2, the 31-year-old South African twice smashed a tee box marker, also sending it into the water.

“Hey everyone, I’ve been quiet on here whilst I’ve done some reflecting,” van Rooyen said in a statement. “My actions at the PGA Championship were unacceptable. I would like to apologise to my team, my sponsors, the PGA of America and the fans for letting you and myself down. It was totally out of character for me, and it should not have happened. I will learn from this and do better.”

Van Rooyen shot 72-81 to miss the cut at the Ocean Course.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Van Rooyen rings in 30th birthday with 62

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Celebrating his 30th birthday Friday, Erik van Rooyen "feels really old" but nonetheless felt good enough to card a second-round 62.
News & Opinion

Notes: Woods makes nearly $100K per pro round

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

The PGA Tour's career money list starts with Tiger Woods, whose victory in Japan pushed him over $120 million. That comes out to an average of $95,603 for every round as a pro.
News & Opinion

Van Rooyen birdies final hole for Euro Tour win

BY Associated Press  — 

Erik van Rooyen birdied the final hole to win his first European Tour title at the Scandinavian Invitation on Sunday.