Van Rooyen wins Scandinavian Invitation with birdie on final hole

Getty Images

GOTHENBURG, Sweden - Erik van Rooyen birdied the final hole to win his first European Tour title at the Scandinavian Invitation on Sunday.

The South African carded a 6-under 64 in the final round at Hills Golf & Sports Club to finish 19 under and a shot ahead of England's Matt Fitzpatrick (64).

''I was so nervous on 18,'' van Rooyen said. ''I've been putting so well all day and to hole that one to win, it's my first one, it's pretty cool.''

Home favorite Henrik Stenson, who held a share of the lead after making a hole-in-one on the sixth, finished in a tie for third with Dean Burmester of South Africa after both men shot 66.

Van Rooyen looked to be in control after six birdies in his first 13 holes, but bogeyed the 17th after Fitzpatrick birdied the same hole.

Fitzpatrick also birdied the last to draw level on 18 under but Van Rooyen held his nerve to birdie the last for the fourth day running, holing from 12 feet for the win.

