The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Erin Hills in Wisconsin in 2025, the USGA announced Tuesday.

The dates are May 29-June 1.

Brooks Koepka won when Erin Hills made its debut as a U.S. Open site two years ago. Kelly Kraft won the U.S. Amateur there in 2011 and Tiffany Joh the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links there in 2008.

Erin Hills will also host the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2022 (Sept. 10-15) with Blue Mounds Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wis., co-hosting the stroke-play portion of the championship.

“To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said. “The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation, as well as an excellent test.”

Erin Hills is located in the Kettle Moraine region of Wisconsin, 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

This will mark the third time the U.S. Women’s Open will be played in Wisconsin. Se Ri Pak won the championship at Blackwolf Run in 1998 and Na Yeon Choi at Blackwolf Run in 2012.

Here are the other future sites of the U.S. Women’s Open:

2019 – Country Club of Charleston (S.C.), May 30-June 2.

2020 – Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas, June 4-7.

2021 – The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif. June 3-6.

2022 – Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C., June 2-5.

2023 – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., June 1-4.

2024 – Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa., May 30-June 2.