Ernie Els rips PGA Tour board for PIF deal, says team golf 'doesn't work'

HOYLAKE, England – There has been no shortage of opinions about the framework agreement the PGA Tour struck with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, but even by today’s outspoken standards Ernie Els’ unfiltered take on the deal was jarring.

“If this happened in my day, in my prime, there’s no way [Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] is around,” Els told Sports Illustrated. “No way. And the board has to change. You do s--- like this. I’m sorry, it’s not right. Talk to us, tell us what you’re going to do, plan on negotiating. Don’t just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we’re all going to say yes? You’re affecting people’s lives. You’re affecting the professional game. It’s just so bad.”

The framework agreement was brokered by Tour policy board members Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Many have questioned the secrecy that shrouded the agreement before it was made public last month, as well as the lack of input from any of the other policy board members or players.

“For these guys [Tour leadership] to go out there and do what they did, just off the cuff, as a board member, do a deal, nobody knows,” Els said following his opening-round 75 at The Open. “The commissioner is supposed to be the guy running our Tour. These board members make a deal or a so-called deal and with no input from the players. It's absolute shambles. I’m worried.”

The agreement set the stage for the possible creation of a new for-profit entity that would include the Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf, which is owned by PIF. The South African also questioned the team golf concept and how it could be worked into the game’s current ecosystem.

“Team golf doesn’t work. It works maybe in a two-month, three-month happy season. Get these guys together, get teams together and play around the world. But [then] play real golf,” Els said.